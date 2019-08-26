

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A large amount of drugs and cash was seized during an investigation by Caledon OPP last week at a house in Bolton.

Police say the Community Street Crime Unit confiscated cocaine, cannabis, and prescription drugs in the bust with a street value of about $12,000.

They also seized money and a vehicle during the raid.

A 30-year-old Bolton man faces several drug-related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court next month.