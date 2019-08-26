Featured
Police bust nets thousands in drugs from Bolton home
Caledon CSCU displays the drugs, money and a car seized during a raid at a Bolton home on Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 (Supplied)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 1:11PM EDT
A large amount of drugs and cash was seized during an investigation by Caledon OPP last week at a house in Bolton.
Police say the Community Street Crime Unit confiscated cocaine, cannabis, and prescription drugs in the bust with a street value of about $12,000.
They also seized money and a vehicle during the raid.
A 30-year-old Bolton man faces several drug-related charges.
He is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court next month.