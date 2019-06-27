

CTV Barrie





Two Bradford women are facing multiple counterfeit currency and drug charges related to an investigation that started back in May.

South Simcoe police executed a search warrant at a Bradford apartment on Thursday and found evidence of a counterfeit currency operation.

Police seized $4,600 in counterfeit US currency, along with computers, printers, ink and paper.

A police service dog located a quantity of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.

The women, ages 31 and 36, are both facing charges of Possession of Counterfeit Currency and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

They were released on a promise to appear and have a court date in August.