Featured
Police bust counterfeit currency operation in Bradford
Items police seized from a counterfeit currency operation in Bradford. (Courtesy: South Simcoe Police)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 2:58PM EDT
Two Bradford women are facing multiple counterfeit currency and drug charges related to an investigation that started back in May.
South Simcoe police executed a search warrant at a Bradford apartment on Thursday and found evidence of a counterfeit currency operation.
Police seized $4,600 in counterfeit US currency, along with computers, printers, ink and paper.
A police service dog located a quantity of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.
The women, ages 31 and 36, are both facing charges of Possession of Counterfeit Currency and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
They were released on a promise to appear and have a court date in August.