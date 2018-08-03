

CTV Barrie





A police investigation uncovered a $6.5-million grow operation in King Township.

York Regional Police say the cannabis grow operation did have Health Canada licences in place but a further investigation revealed the amount of marijuana far exceeded what the licences allow.

“This criminal enterprise was operating well in excess of Health Canada authorizations to grow cannabis for medical purposes,” said Chief Eric Jolliffe.

The property, located at 570 Strawberry Lane, included a house and 22 greenhouses.

Investigators say they seized 635 pounds of harvested cannabis and more than 4,000 plants.

Two Quebec men have been charged.

The investigation is ongoing.