York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious multi-vehicle crash in King Township on Saturday.

The four-vehicle collision sent eight people to hospital. The debris from the crash spread out across Davis Drive.

Police say a silver Volvo collided with a grey Ford Taurus which then struck a grey Chevrolet and collided head-on with a black Honda Civic.

A 32-year-old Scarborough man and a five-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam video to contact them.