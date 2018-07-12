

CTV Barrie





It has been one month since 46-year-old Christian Robinson went missing from his Bradford home.

Police are looking for new information that may lead them to his whereabouts.

Robinson was last seen leaving his house around 3:30 p.m. on June 12. He was reported missing the next day to South Simcoe police.

Police say no credible sightings of Robinson have been reported since he went missing.

He is described as being 5’10”, 180 pounds with short, light brown hair. Robinson was last seen wearing a grey golf shirt, grey shorts, flip flops and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.