Police arrest two men in connection to double homicide in Vaughan
Police tape is shown at the scene of a double homicide investigation at a Vaughan banquet hall early Saturday morning. (Cristina Tenaglia/CP24.com)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 11:25AM EST
Police say two men facing drug and gun charges are considered persons of interest in a fatal shooting at a banquet hall in Vaughan.
York regional police say gunshots were fired during a private party at Dream Palace Restaurant and Banquets early Saturday morning.
They say 23-year-old Devin Degoias, of Toronto, died shortly after being taken to hospital.
Police say another man died at the scene but he has not yet been identified.
Officers say a 24-year-old and 25-year old were arrested by Toronto police on multiple firearm and drug related charges.
They say they're investigating the two suspects from Toronto in connection to the double homicide.