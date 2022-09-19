Police arrest two allegedly drunk drivers in less than 24 hours in Grey Bruce

Police arrested two drivers accused of being impaired on Sunday in Grey Bruce.

Officers apprehended the first driver in the early morning hours at a R.I.D.E. check on the sunset strip in Georgian Bluffs.

Police alleged the 21-year-old Owen Sound man was intoxicated and charged him with three impaired-driving offences.

Less than 24 hours later, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on 200 Sideroad in Grey Highlands and said the driver showed signs of impairment.

The 60-year-old local man was arrested and taken to the OPP detachment for further testing.

He was subsequently charged with impaired-driving offences.

Both men were released from police custody with court dates to answer to the charges.