BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police arrest tractor-trailer driver for impaired operation after Hwy 400 crash

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP)

    Police charged a tractor-trailer driver with being impaired following a collision on Highway 400.

    Provincial police say the two-vehicle crash happened near Penetanguishene Road in Springwater Township on Monday night.

    The highway was partially closed for the investigation. It has since reopened.

    No serious injuries were reported.

    Police say the 32-year-old tractor-trailer driver from Angus is charged with impaired operation.

    The accused was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News