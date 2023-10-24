Police arrest tractor-trailer driver for impaired operation after Hwy 400 crash

Police charged a tractor-trailer driver with being impaired following a collision on Highway 400.

Provincial police say the two-vehicle crash happened near Penetanguishene Road in Springwater Township on Monday night.

The highway was partially closed for the investigation. It has since reopened.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police say the 32-year-old tractor-trailer driver from Angus is charged with impaired operation.

The accused was released on an undertaking with a future court date.