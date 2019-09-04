Featured
Police arrest sleepy suspect in allegedly stolen vehicle
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 12:13PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 12:19PM EDT
A Barrie man accused of assault and robbery over the long weekend is facing multiple charges.
Police say two people were received minor injuries in an altercation on Monday on a trail on 5 Sideroad in Mono. They say the 23-year-old suspect stole a cell phone.
Police say they found the accused the following morning asleep in an allegedly stolen vehicle.
The man faces charges including, trespassing, vehicle theft and mischief.