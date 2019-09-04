

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A Barrie man accused of assault and robbery over the long weekend is facing multiple charges.

Police say two people were received minor injuries in an altercation on Monday on a trail on 5 Sideroad in Mono. They say the 23-year-old suspect stole a cell phone.

Police say they found the accused the following morning asleep in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The man faces charges including, trespassing, vehicle theft and mischief.