BARRIE -- Orillia OPP have located and arrested a suspect linked to a robbery.

Police say the robbery took place at an Oro-Medonte gas station on Sunda February 23rd, at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Police say the employee handed over the till drawer and the male fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The individual is expected to appear before the court at a later date.