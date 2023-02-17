Police arrest one, search for 2nd suspect in downtown Barrie attempted armed robbery

Police have one person in custody and are looking for another involved in an armed robbery at a fast food establishment in downtown Barrie.

Officers were called to the Pizza Pizza on High Street Thursday night for a report of an attempted robbery.

Police say the bandits took off empty-handed, and no one was injured.

Officers arrested one man on Maple Street walking away from the area and said he had the weapon used in the attempted robbery.

Police were unable to locate the second suspect.

The accused, a 31-year-old Barrie man of no fixed address, faces charges of robbery and failing to comply with a release order.