TORONTO -- Investigators have charged an Ontario-based married couple they say acted as "money mules" in a mostly India-based phone and internet scam.

RCMP say the arrests may make a dent in the prevalence of the widespread scam, in which fraudsters impersonate Canada Revenue Agency employees.

The scheme sees callers posing as agents from the CRA demand money that they claim is owed in taxes, threatening the victims with imprisonment if they don't pay up.

Insp. Jim Ogden alleges the couple would receive boxes of cash from Canadians and forward the money to the scam's base in India.

Ogden didn't say how much money they're accused to have laundered, but noted $27,000 cash and more than $100,000 in jewelry was allegedly seized from their Brampton, Ont., home.

Each is charged with fraud over $5,000, laundering the proceeds of crime and property obtained by crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.