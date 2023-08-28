Police arrest man with loaded sawed-off shotgun in his pants
A man with a loaded shotgun in his pants was tasered by police in Owen Sound.
The incident began at dinnertime on Aug. 24 when residents of an east-side residence called Owen Sound Police Service about a man trying to force his way into their building.
After failing to gain entry, the 25-year-old Saugeen Shores man drove away in his car, striking two other vehicles as he drove in what was described as an aggressive and dangerous manner.
As police were responding, another concerned citizen called to say the man had parked at a west-side apartment building lot and had further damaged a parked car at the 900 block at 8 Avenue West.
Police caught up with the young man as he was walking away from his car and attempted an arrest.
Police say he was not cooperating, and that's when they spotted a sawed-off shotgun in the front of his pants.
Officers tasered the man and carefully removed the fully loaded shotgun from his pants.
The man faces a dozen charges, some of which include dangerous and impaired operation of a motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of two accidents, possession of a loaded and restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief and causing a disturbance.
