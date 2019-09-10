

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





UPDATE

York Regional Police say they arrested a man accused of two attempted bank robberies in Newmarket.

Police say it's thanks to tips from the community that helped identify the 57-year-old Georgina man.

He faces two counts of robbery and is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY

York Regional Police investigators are on the hunt for a man accused of two failed bank robberies in one day.

Police say the suspect went into a Newmarket bank on Fri., Aug. 16 around 11:20 a.m. and handed the teller a note stating that he had a weapon and demanding money.

According to police, he was unsuccessful and left the bank empty-handed.

Police allege that a few minutes later, the would-be thief entered another bank with the same attempt and again fled with nothing.

Investigators say the man then went into a nearby store washroom and changed his clothing.

They believe he is 45 to 65 years old, five-foot-nine to six-feet tall and 140 to 160lbs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.