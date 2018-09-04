Featured
Police arrest man wanted in connection with Toronto's Yorkdale mall shooting
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 11:40AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 4, 2018 12:55PM EDT
Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting at a busy Toronto mall.
Toronto police say they arrested Zion Sankar-Beharry, 20, without incident Monday near Trenton.
Police allege two groups of men had an altercation inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre around 2:50 p.m. Thursday when two shots were fired, which triggered pandemonium.
The mall was evacuated and closed down as police combed the area for suspects.
Sankar-Beharry faces 11 charges that include two counts of attempt murder along with numerous gun-related counts.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.