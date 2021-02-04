Advertisement
Police arrest man allegedly found sleeping in a stolen truck
File image.
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police in Oro-Medonte charged a man they say was found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen truck.
According to the OPP, officers received a call about a suspicious person sleeping in a truck in a driveway off Highway 11 shortly before noon on Wednesday.
Police say officers woke the man and believed him to be impaired. He was taken to a hospital for assessment.
Police say it was discovered the truck had been stolen, and the man was violating his probation during their investigation.
The 32-year-old Adjala-Tosorontio man faces charges of impaired driving - drugs, possessing stolen property over $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.
The accused was released with a future court date.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.