BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police in Oro-Medonte charged a man they say was found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen truck.

According to the OPP, officers received a call about a suspicious person sleeping in a truck in a driveway off Highway 11 shortly before noon on Wednesday.

Police say officers woke the man and believed him to be impaired. He was taken to a hospital for assessment.

Police say it was discovered the truck had been stolen, and the man was violating his probation during their investigation.

The 32-year-old Adjala-Tosorontio man faces charges of impaired driving - drugs, possessing stolen property over $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused was released with a future court date.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.