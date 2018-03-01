Featured
Police arrest man accused of selling fentanyl
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 1:14PM EST
Police say they have arrested a man who has been selling fentanyl in Owen Sound.
On Wednesday, officers arrested a 28 year old who was walking on 8th Street East in the city’s downtown core. Police say the man resisted, but was ultimately put in custody.
According to Owen Sound police, the man was in possession of fentanyl powder and what appeared to be prescription pills. Police believed the pills contain a quantity of fentanyl.
The accused has been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and assault with intent to resist arrest.
The Owen Sound man will appear in court at a future date.