

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police have arrested a man who was allegedly recruiting women into the sex trade.

Moses Gregory was arrested on Thursday by South Simcoe Police and York Regional Police outside of a business. He appeared in court on Friday.

Investigators believe Gregory was actively trying to recruit women into the sex trade.

Gregory is also accused of fleeing from police last year, following a traffic stop. A short pursuit was initiated in Innisfil in December, but officers called it off because of public safety.

The 21-year-old Toronto man has been charged with advertising sexual services, procuring sexual services, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, and flight from police.

He’s also wanted by Toronto police in a domestic assault investigation.

Police are encouraging victims and witnesses who may have been approached by Gregory to come forward.