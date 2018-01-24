Featured
Police arrest man accused of recruiting women into sex trade
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 4:39PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 24, 2018 6:58PM EST
Police have arrested a man who was allegedly recruiting women into the sex trade.
Moses Gregory was arrested on Thursday by South Simcoe Police and York Regional Police outside of a business. He appeared in court on Friday.
Investigators believe Gregory was actively trying to recruit women into the sex trade.
Gregory is also accused of fleeing from police last year, following a traffic stop. A short pursuit was initiated in Innisfil in December, but officers called it off because of public safety.
The 21-year-old Toronto man has been charged with advertising sexual services, procuring sexual services, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, and flight from police.
He’s also wanted by Toronto police in a domestic assault investigation.
Police are encouraging victims and witnesses who may have been approached by Gregory to come forward.