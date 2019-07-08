Featured
Police arrest five men from GTA in alleged break-in in Kawartha Lakes
Ontario Provincial Police generic file picture. (The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 4:53PM EDT
KAWARTHA LAKES - Five men are in police custody after an alleged break-in in Kawartha Lakes.
Provincial police say they were called to a local business early Monday morning after receiving reports that a group of men were removing items from the premises.
They allege the men were gone by the time officers arrived, but were all found a short time later with the help of police dogs.
Police say the five men live throughout Toronto and Ajax and range in age from 19 to 35.
They face a total of 18 charges between them including multiple counts of break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, mischief and obstructing a peace officer.
The men are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay next month.