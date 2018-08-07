

CTV Barrie





There were some tense moments for residents in Midhurst as police responded to a weapons call on Tuesday in the area of Finlay Mills Road.

Police conducted a search on the ground and in the air for the man they say was ‘armed and dangerous.’

A gas station attendant says he saw the suspect carrying a gun in the bushes behind the Husky Gas Station on Highway 27.

“He saw me and dropped it. I went to take a look, it was, like, two rifles,” said Shaje Satku.

Police say they seized two firearms. They believe the weapons were stolen from a nearby home.

“We had a number of break and enters in the area,” said OPP Const. Gilles Dorion.

Residents had been asked to lock their doors and remain inside during the police search.

The suspect was eventually spotted hiding in a backyard by a homeowner on Finlay Mill Road.

Police say he was arrested after a short foot chase. According to police, he was not armed.

There is no word yet on any charges.

Police learned of other break and enters in the area and say they are investigating whether the suspect is connected.

The accused is scheduled to appear in bail court on Wednesday.

The police continue to investigate.