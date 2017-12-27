

CTV Barrie





Police in York Region are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Friday.

Sandra Dubeau is believed to have left her Georgina home in a grey four-door Ford Focus with licence plate number ASTR 743.

York Regional Police say the 65-year-old was supposed to attend several family Christmas functions, but never showed. Dubeau also hasn’t been in contact with her family.

Dubeau is described as being 5’9”, 200 pounds, short grey hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.