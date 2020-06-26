BARRIE, ONT. -- A lone bike was left lying in the road after a collision involving a cyclist and pickup truck in Innisfil Friday morning.

Police say the 72-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The 20th Sideroad in Innisfil was closed as police investigated the incident.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The road has since reopened.