BARRIE -- York Regional Police are urging witnesses to a serious collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday morning to come forward.

The crash happened on Woodbine Avenue and St. John's Sideroad around 8 a.m.

Police say a Toyota Rav4 collided with a Toyota Tundra.

Emergency crews worked to free one of the drivers from the vehicle.

Both motorists were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries.

The area was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Officers are also appealing for dashcam footage of the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers.