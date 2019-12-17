Police are appealing for witnesses after a home invasion at a residence in Markham.

Officers with the York Regional Police were called to a residence on Boxwood Crescent on Monday evening. That’s where police say at around 11 p.m., four men dressed in black clothes approached the home but were asked to leave by one of the occupants.

About 30 minutes later, police say the suspects returned, forcing their way into the residence. They fled in a vehicle once the victim called 9-1-1.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police.