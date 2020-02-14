BARRIE -- A 30-year-old woman was airlifted to a trauma centre following a multi-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon in Wasaga Beach.

The crash happened on River Road West near Beck Street around 3:30 p.m.

Police say one other person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The woman suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition at Sunnybrook.

Police have closed the area for the investigation and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are asking anyone who may have dashcam video of the area around the time of the crash to contact them.