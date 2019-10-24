South Simcoe Police are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that happened late last month.

Police say a southbound Acura Integra went off the road and hit a tree in Innisfil on the 10th Sideroad just south of the 7th Line around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.

The 30-year-old driver was airlifted in serious condition.

Police are hoping to speak with the driver of a blue-green 2003 to 2007 two-door Honda Accord that they say narrowly missed being struck by the victim's vehicle. This person is considered a witness to the incident and may be able to help officers in the investigation.

South Simcoe Police are looking to speak with the driver of this Honda Accord (see image above) who witnessed a serious collision in Innisfil on Sept. 24, 2019. (Supplied)

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.