Police have identified the victim of a double shooting in Newmarket late last week as a 26-year-old Toronto man.

York Regional Police are investigating the shooting that happened on Friday evening at a home in the area of Yonge Street and Mulock Drive.

Officers arrived to find two people, the Toronto man and a 23-year-old woman in front of the residence suffering gunshot wounds.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The man died in the hospital.

Homicide investigators believe a dark-coloured sedan pulled up in front of the house, and two men got out and shot the victims while they were sitting in their car, which was parked in the driveway.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses to contact them. They say officers will continue to canvas the area for video surveillance and dashcam footage.