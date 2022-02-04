Police appeal for public's help to find 56-year-old missing man
Peel Regional Police are looking for help from the public to find a missing Mississauga man known to frequent the Barrie area.
Michael Boothman, 56, was last seen at his home in Mississauga Thursday evening around 9:30.
He is five feet 11 inches tall and believed to be wearing a blue puffy winter jacket.
He may be driving a white 2015 Nissan Rogue with licence plate AZXR 949.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121 extension 1133 or Crimestoppers.
Boothman is the Managing Producer for CTV News Barrie.
Bell Media Senior Vice-President, Content Development and News Karine Moses says, "We are deeply saddened to hear Michael Boothman is the subject of a missing person's report. Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."