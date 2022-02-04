Police appeal for public's help to find 56-year-old missing man

Peel Regional Police appeal to the public for help to find a 56-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man known to frequent Barrie. (Photo supplied) Peel Regional Police appeal to the public for help to find a 56-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man known to frequent Barrie. (Photo supplied)

Barrie Top Stories