Police appeal for public's help to find 56-year-old missing man

Peel Regional Police are looking for help from the public to find a missing Mississauga man known to frequent the Barrie area.

Michael Boothman, 56, was last seen at his home in Mississauga Thursday evening around 9:30.

He is five feet 11 inches tall and believed to be wearing a blue puffy winter jacket.

He may be driving a white 2015 Nissan Rogue with licence plate AZXR 949.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121 extension 1133 or Crimestoppers.

Boothman is the Managing Producer for CTV News Barrie.

Bell Media Senior Vice-President, Content Development and News Karine Moses says, "We are deeply saddened to hear Michael Boothman is the subject of a missing person's report. Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."