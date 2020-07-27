BARRIE, ONT. -- Police in York Region are investigating a homicide in East Gwillimbury.

Officers got a call for an injured man at the Blue Door Shelter overnight.

When they arrived, they said he was unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as a 51-year-old Newmarket resident.

Police are asking anyone with information about what they are calling a "suspicious death" to contact them.