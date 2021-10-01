Police appeal for help to locate missing Barrie woman

Barrie, Ont. -

Police are appealing to the public for help finding a Barrie woman who went missing more than two weeks ago.

Barrie police say Cassandra Purnell hasn't been seen since Sept. 14 or 15.

They say the 27-year-old woman could be in the Toronto area.

Anyone with information on Purnell's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police.

If she is seen in the Barrie area, contact police at 705-725-7025.