Police appeal for help locating missing woman from Bradford

Police are appealing to the public for help locating a missing woman who could be in Barrie or Bradford.

Police say Samantha Brown was last seen at her home in Bradford's Canal Road and Bridge Street area around 1 p.m. on Monday.

The 29-year-old is deaf and uses lipreading and sign language to communicate.

Police say her family is concerned for her well-being.

She is five feet tall, has brown, puffy, shoulder-length hair, and was wearing a purple sweater and black sparkle joggers.

Police encourage anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts to contact Det. Const. Raymond at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, ext. 1027, via email or contact Crime Stoppers.