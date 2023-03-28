Police appeal for help locating missing Barrie girl

Police are hoping to locate a 12-year-old Barrie girl who went missing on Tuesday.

Barrie police say Kayla is five feet three inches tall and 105lbs and could be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word 'Gibson' on the front.

Police say she has been missing since "sometime overnight" from the central Barrie area of Essa/Veterans/Harvie roads.

They urge anyone with information on Kayla's whereabouts to call 911 immediately or 705-725-7025.