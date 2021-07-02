BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are appealing to the public for help locating a Bradford woman who disappeared one week ago.

South Simcoe Police say 21-year-old Samantha Heaney-Keir was last seen at her home in the area of 8th Line and Barrie Street on Sat., June 26.

They say she left home sometime between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. and hasn't been heard from since.

Her family and the police are concerned for her well-being.

Heaney-Keir is a white woman, five feet six inches tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

She has a tattoo of a forest with blue stars on her left inner forearm.

Police say she is likely wearing white shoes and carrying a backpack with purple and pink on it.

Anyone with information on Heaney-Keir's whereabouts is asked to contact the police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.