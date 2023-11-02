BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police appeal for help finding Barrie boy missing since Oct. 16

    Missing boy. (Picture supplied by Barrie Police Services) Missing boy. (Picture supplied by Barrie Police Services)

    Police in Barrie are appealing to residents for help locating a young teen missing for more than two weeks.

    According to the Barrie Police Service, Adam (no last name was provided) was last seen on Oct. 16 in the Patterson Road area.

    They say his family is concerned for his well-being.

    No further information was provided, but police ask anyone with information on Adam's whereabouts to contact the authorities.

