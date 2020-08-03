Advertisement
Police appeal for help after man shot dead at Vaughan, Ont., restaurant
Published Monday, August 3, 2020 11:37AM EDT
Police have released an image of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan, Ont. (York Regional Police)
VAUGHAN, ONT. -- Police are appealing for help in the killing of a man at a restaurant in Vaughan, Ont.
The incident occurred late Sunday afternoon.
Officers say they found a victim outside the restaurant who had been fatally shot.
They aren't identifying him publicly pending an autopsy.
York Regional Police say they are looking for a black Ford F-150 pickup truck.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 3, 2020.