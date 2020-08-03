VAUGHAN, ONT. -- Police are appealing for help in the killing of a man at a restaurant in Vaughan, Ont.

The incident occurred late Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they found a victim outside the restaurant who had been fatally shot.

They aren't identifying him publicly pending an autopsy.

York Regional Police say they are looking for a black Ford F-150 pickup truck.

They're asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 3, 2020.