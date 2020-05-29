BARRIE -- It’s not a usual call for Barrie Police tactical teams.

As the sun came up Friday morning, a bear running throughout Barrie neighbourhoods had police and residents all on high alert.

After hours of following the bear across much of the central part of the city, officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry worked with Barrie police to contain and tranquillize the bear.

The bear was shot with a tranquilizer dart in a backyard off of Chieftain Crescent.

Earlier in the morning, residents in the central part of the city have been told to stay indoors as the bear was moving quickly.