    • Police and K9 flood Springwater Twp. in search for wanted man

    A heavy police presence floods the Township of Springwater Ont., as emergency response teams search for a male suspect in the area on August 9, 2024. (CTVNews/Mike Lang) A heavy police presence floods the Township of Springwater Ont., as emergency response teams search for a male suspect in the area on August 9, 2024. (CTVNews/Mike Lang)
    A heavy police presence floods the Township of Springwater as emergency response teams search for a male suspect in the area.

    Traffic along County Road 90 between County Road 56 and the 9th Line is being diverted by police.

    Officers along with the K9 unit have been searching the area since 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

    There is no timeline as to when the roads will be reopened.

    Police say about a dozen houses are within their search zone. Ontario Provincial Police is asking area homeowners to stay inside and lock their doors and windows while emergency crews continue their investigation.

    It is unclear what the male suspect is wanted for.

    This is a developing story, CTV will provide updates as they come.

