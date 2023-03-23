Police aim to pump the brakes on drivers illegally passing school buses

Provincial Police and school bus drivers are teaming up to remind all drivers about the importance of stopping for school buses in response to an increase in complaints.

When approaching a stopped school bus, drivers must come to a full stop until the red flashing lights are turned off, and the bus stop arm has been retracted.

Failing to stop for a school bus with its lights flashing comes with a $490 fine and a penalty of six demerit points.

Provincial data estimates 30,000 drivers illegally pass a school bus every day.

Police also remind motorists of the importance of slowing down in school zones and respecting the posted speed limit.

Provincial police say officers will be on extra patrols during school hours.