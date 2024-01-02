BARRIE
Barrie

    • Polar dippers support Simcoe County charities

    Crowds of people rushed into the icy water in Tiny Twp. on New Year's Day, Mon., Jan. 1, 2024 (Source: Tiny Twp.) Crowds of people rushed into the icy water in Tiny Twp. on New Year's Day, Mon., Jan. 1, 2024 (Source: Tiny Twp.)

    More than 150 people ran into near-freezing water for charity on New Year's Day.

    For 15 years, the Tiny Township Annual Polar Dip has encouraged people to run into Georgian Bay to raise money for various local organizations.

    What started as less than a dozen ice-water fans, has now turned into 75 strong-willed participants.

    Each 'dipper,' as they're called, must raise funds for the Lion's Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

    The foundation breeds and trains to assist people who are visually or hearing impaired, autistic, diabetic, physically/medically disabled, as well as seizure-response dogs and facility support dogs.

    This year's efforts earned the charity more than $2,000.

    In Barrie, another 80 people jogged into Kempenfelt Bay for its annual New Year's Day Polar Plunge in support of the Barrie Food Bank.

    Each dipper brought either a cash donation or added to the 200 pounds of food collected for the food bank.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT

    AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News