Poetic celebration for Barrie Poet Laureate

A poetic celebration honouring Barrie's current Poet laureate was held at the McLaren Art Centre on Saturday.

The event, titled 'Honouring the Crown One Year Down,' celebrated the city's Poet laureate, Tyneisha Ternent, who has served the first of her four-year term as Laurite.

Along with showcasing the talents of Tyneisha Ternent, the event also featured performances by some of the province's most talented poets, which included Testament Peace, Randell Adeji, and Victoria Butler.

"I was able to get these amazing poets and legends to come to Barrie, and this is not just about me; this is about the community; this is about poetry, love and unity," said Ternent.

In 2022, Ternent was named Barrie poet laureate, becoming the city's first BIPOC woman and mother to hold the title of laureate.

Ternent says she hopes to continue inspiring the community through her poetry for many more years.