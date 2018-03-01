

CTV Barrie





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a stop in Barrie today.

Trudeau will be at Georgian College to talk to students and highlight the pay equity policy that was in his government’s 2018 budget.

The policy is aimed at closing the wage gap and would ensure men and women get paid equally for the same job.

Ontario’s Economic Development and Growth Minister Steven Del Duca will also be in Barrie on Friday for an announcement at Innovation Automation Inc.