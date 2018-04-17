

The City of Barrie is having a hard time clearing side streets because some vehicles were left parked on the road during the recent ice storm.

Typically plows get full access to the road because of a city bylaw, but this rare spring ice storm has complicated the situation.

The city's winter maintenance bylaw expired April 1, which allowed cars to once again park on the roads.

“There will be six or seven parked cars on a street and it’s tough to get in there and get around,” says Dave Friary, director of roads, parks and fleet.

“We even had plows last night that had to back down streets because cars are parked on both sides and they can’t get down.”

This has made for a difficult ride on residential roads. Freezing temperatures overnight solidified the slush, blocking in some vehicles.

Cars that didn't get moved over the weekend were frozen into place on Wednesday. Contractors say they can’t get to all of the calls for help.

“Our phone is ringing with people who want assistance. We are trying our best, but we look after the people who we look after first,” says Bill Parker of Natures Edge

Snow plow wills be back out on Wednesday night. The city is asking people to avoid parking on the street if possible.