BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie city council hit the pause button on the largest development in the city's history because it's just too tall.

The proposed four-tower project includes 1,900 units, commercial properties and a hotel on the empty lot at 51-75 Bradford Street and 20 Checkley Street, close to the city's waterfront and Allandale GO station.

The developer planned for the towers to be 46, 39, 36 and 25 stories high, but on Monday evening, councillors questioned whether the developer could reconsider the height of those tall towers.

"The scale is certainly controversial. However, it is a very, very substantial development and investment by a credible organization," Mayor Jeff Lehman said.

Council asked city staff to discuss the design with the developer, SmartCentres, a company known for its big-box retailer buildings.

"I think council is looking at the impact of the development on the city as a whole, but also, there is a very real concern, of course, for the people who live right beside it," Lehman added.

The item will be on hold until councillors revisit it in the New Year.