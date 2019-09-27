"No more coal, no more oil, keep that carbon in the soil!"

The chants for a cleaner planet rang out across Simcoe County as hundreds of local high school students took to the streets refusing to stay silent.

They join the millions around the world backing climate activist, Greta Thunberg, who has sparked a global climate initiative with a speech she gave earlier this month. The Swedish 16-year-old sent a powerful message that "no one is too small to make a difference."

Climate activist Greta Thunberg accused world leaders of betraying her generation through their inaction on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. (AFP)

The young planet warriors were armed with signs and marched for what many are calling the Global Climate Strike.

"We're protesting for climate action because older generations and the people causing the problem aren't," said organizer, Maya Moore. "We need people to get out here. We need action. We need government action."

Some not old enough to vote, hope to make their voices heard and motivate others who will head to the polls next month. "I really want to inspire people to help make a change."

Students in Orillia hold a rally for climate change on Fri., Sept. 27, 2019 (CTV News Barrie)

Thunberg encouraged students to strike and miss school with the 'Friday's for Future' movement, demanding their voices be heard - and it's working.

High school students here at home vow to continue to protest for the planet every Friday until change happens.

- With files from CTVNews.ca writer, Christy Somos