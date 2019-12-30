BARRIE -- A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) were at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Oro-Medonte on Monday following a runway incident.

TSB officials tell CTV Barrie a plane went beyond the end of the runway, no one was injured.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety.