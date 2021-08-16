BARRIE,ONT. -- A couple canoeing on Six Mile Lake were forced to leap for safety to avoid being hit by a floatplane landing, according to OPP.

Police said the plane struck their canoe at around 2:30 p.m., leaving the boat severely damaged.

Witnesses in the area and the plane's pilot assisted those in the water to safety, and no one was injured, said Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

Police said the marine unit was called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident along with Transport Canada.

According to the OPP, no charges have been laid.