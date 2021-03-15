BARRIE, ONT. -- A man has died in a plane crash on the ice on Lake Simcoe in Ramara on Monday afternoon.

Police say the victim was the pilot and lone occupant on the ultralight.

Emergency crews, including Ramara Fire, Simcoe County paramedics, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, launched an airboat from Simcoe Road 47 after reports that the aircraft went down about two kilometres offshore near Lagoon City.

There is no word on what caused the fatal crash.

The victim's identity has yet to be released, but police say he was over the age of 60.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has assigned a team of investigators to look into the deadly crash.

Provincial police ask any witnesses to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.