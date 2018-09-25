

CTV Barrie





One person has died following a helicopter crash east of Aurora north of the Buttonville Airport.

York Regional Police confirm the crash happened in the area of Warden Avenue in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday afternoon.

As a result, police closed Warden Avenue from St. Johns to Aurora Road for the investigation.

Police say the pilot was the lone occupant in the aircraft. He was pronounced dead at the scene.