Fatal glider crash in farmer's field in Grey County

A small glider flew into a farmer's field in Grey County Monday.

The light aircraft crashed into the crops and left a swath of flattened plants in its wake in a field located beside Southgate Road 4.

The single occupant, a male pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Constable Jacob Unger of the Wellington County OPP said the investigating Grey Bruce OPP reported at 7:45 p.m. in the evening when the incident occurred, the weather was warm, dry and clear with a low wind speed.

"The Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash," said Unger.

The man's identity is being held pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.