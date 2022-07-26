Fatal glider crash in farmer's field in Grey County

Fatal glider crash in farmer's field in Grey County

A small glider crashed into a crop field Mon., July 25, 2022. (SUBMITTED BY WELLINGTON COUNTY OPP) A small glider crashed into a crop field Mon., July 25, 2022. (SUBMITTED BY WELLINGTON COUNTY OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is returning to Washington Tuesday for the first time since leaving office, delivering a speech hours after his former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, called on the party to stop looking backward.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver