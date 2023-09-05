Pickup truck with items not properly secured 'could have killed someone:' OPP

Provincial police pulled over a pickup truck on Highway 10 in Caledon hauling a large load that wasn't properly secured and, according to OPP, "could have killed someone."

Police say the vehicle passed an officer on Monday morning on Highway 10, south of Caledon Village, and it was "clear immediately" that the load hadn't been secured adequately.

Police pull over a pickup truck hauling an insecure load of loose metal and other items on Highway 10 in Caledon, Ont., on Mon., Sept. 4, 2023. (Source: OPP/Twitter)

"There was a large metal bin, a large wheelbarrow, and various pieces of metal sitting on top of a load of lumber in the back of the truck," OPP Const. Ian Michel told CTV News.

In an OPP video posted to social media, police show a "flimsy cord" tied around load to the wheelbarrow.

Police pull over a pickup truck hauling a load of loose metal and other items tied with a "flimsy cord" on Highway 10 in Caledon, Ont., on Mon., Sept. 4, 2023. (Source: OPP/Twitter)

"This was a disaster waiting to happen on the roadway. The items were not secure at all, and pieces of metal could have easily fallen from the vehicle and impale following vehicles," Michel added.

Provincial police say the driver said he didn't feel it was an issue since he was only going a short distance.

"It is this laziness and lack of care that creates chaos on the roads and highways. It is inexcusable," OPP stated.

The 28-year-old driver from Mississauga was handed a court summons, which could result in a fine of up to $5,000.

Police say the driver and his passenger decided to unload the vehicle on the side of the road and make plans for it to be picked up by a larger truck.